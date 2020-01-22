WhatsApp Dark Mode launch nears as feature added in new Android beta

tech

WhatsApp’s dark mode is finally here!

It has been almost a year since we first started hearing reports about WhatsApp’s plan of introducing dark mode on its platform. Since then, reports have detailed the advancements the company was making in implementing the dark theme on its Android and its iOS apps. And now, the company has finally started rolling out the feature on its Android app.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started rolling out dark mode to users of its WhatsApp Beta for Android app. If you are using the beta version of the company’s Android app, you can download the version 2.20.13 of the app on your smartphones to get your hands on the feature.

The screenshots of the feature shared by the website show that the dark mode, or the dark theme, option will appear in the Chats section of the app’s Settings menu. Users can follow this path to enable dark theme on the app: Settings > Chats > Display > Theme > Dark Theme.

Several reports in the past said that WhatsApp will offer several theme options while implementing dark theme on its interface. It seems that those reports were true after all. The company is offering four theme options to its users.

-- The Light Theme is the usual white theme that you are used to seeing.

-- The Dark Theme, as expected, turns the screen dark.

-- There is a System Default theme option that identifies the theme of your smartphone and sets the app’s theme accordingly.

-- The fourth option is the Set by Battery Saver option, which is available on Android 9 and older version of Google’s mobile operating system. This option automatically switches the app to light or dark theme based on your Battery Saver settings.

The blog also notes that WhatsApp uses night blue colour in the background and dark green colour for chat bubbles and toggle switches.

WhatsApp has started rolling out dark mode on its Android beta app. This means that a wider roll out on the main app should happen as soon as the company is done testing this feature thoroughly and removing the bugs. As far as dark theme on its iOS-based app is concerned, there is no word as to when the feature will pop up on its iOS beta app. But in light of recent developments, the feature should be available on iPhones soon.