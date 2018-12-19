WhatsApp rolls out Picture-in-Picture for Android: Here’s how it works

WhatsApp introduced a new feature for Android users recently. Picture-in-Picture (PiP) on WhatsApp lets users watch videos without leaving the app.

Picture-in-Picture was first rolled out with Android Nougat in 2016. With this feature, users can minimise their video windows and use other apps at the same. WhatsApp users can use this feature to watch YouTube and Instagram videos without leaving the app. This feature was earlier available for WhatsApp beta users only while iOS users have had this feature for over a year now.

If you haven’t received this feature as yet, you can head over to Google Play Store and update WhatsApp to its latest version.

How WhatsApp’s Picture-in-Picture mode works

Once you update your WhatsApp, send a YouTube or Instagram video link to your friends.

Press the play button on the video link, and it will start playing on the app itself.

You can continue chatting and scrolling through messages as the video is being played.

You can also move the video screen around the chat box, and maximise to watch the video in full screen.

PiP stays within the chat box only and will disappear when you move to the previous menu.

WhatsApp has PiP mode for video calls as well. Here, users can shrink the video call screen on WhatsApp. Users can continue using WhatsApp and other apps while being on a video call. This feature is available for Android and iOS users as well.

Dec 19, 2018