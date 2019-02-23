WhatsApp rolls out update for Face ID, Touch ID bug on iPhones

WhatsApp has rolled out an update for iOS which fixes the biometric authentication bug. This bug could let anyone access WhatsApp even with Face ID or Touch ID enabled.

The latest update is now available for iOS users on the App Store. It is advised that users download the update on their iPhones. WhatsApp had rolled out biometric authentication for iPhone users earlier this month. This allowed users to enable either Touch ID or Face ID on WhatsApp for further security. The bug which was discovered by a Redditor rendered the authentication useless.

WhatsApp gave users four kick-time options for Touch ID or Face ID – immediately, 1 minute, 15 minutes or 1 hour. Users who had set the kick-in time to “immediately” were not affected by the bug. The bug was triggered when users would selected WhatsApp from iOS share sheet to share files. Users could do this without any authentication required.

The bug further allowed users to open WhatsApp without authentication. If users left the share tab and moved directly to the home screen, WhatsApp could be opened without Face ID or Touch ID. Following the bug discovery, WhatsApp acknowledged the problem and said it would soon roll out a fix. In the meanwhile users could set Face ID or Touch kick-in time for WhatsApp to immediately.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 12:41 IST