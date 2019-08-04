WhatsApp’s 5 latest, upcoming features that you may have missed

tech

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 11:24 IST

WhatsApp keeps refreshing the app with new features without diluting the minimalist user interface which everyone loves. It also tests new and interesting features in its beta version which is accessible to all users via Google Play Store. Let’s take a look at the top recent features that WhatsApp has rolled out for its users. We also take a look at some of the upcoming features as well.

New Forward label

WhatsApp earlier this week rolled out a ‘frequently forwarded’ feature for its users in India. The feature appears as a special double arrow icon next to such forwarded messages. WhatsApp said it will also notify users when they’re sending such frequently forwarded messages to others. The special icon will appear when a message has been forwarded more than five times. WhatsApp also said it is going to truncate long text messages such as chain messages.

Multi-platform support

WhatsApp is working on a big update which will allow its users to run their accounts on multiple devices simultaneously. The feature is said to be aimed at Apple’s iPad which will help users use the app on the device without uninstalling from their phones. According to reports, users can use the same account on an iOS-based iPad as well as on Android. This also brings native support for PCs. Right now, users can use WhatsApp on PC via screen mirroring (WhatsApp Web).

It's no longer a rumor, it's confirmed.

You will be able to use your WhatsApp account on a lot of devices! ✅



It includes WhatsApp for Windows (UWP, when available), so you can use WhatsApp on your PC if your phone has no connection.

iPhone/Android and iPadOS included 😊 https://t.co/PgNZTnOxlj — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 29, 2019

Voice Message Previews

Another long-awaited feature, WhatsApp will soon allow iPhone users to play a voice message from the preview notification. The feature is still under development and is part of the early test versions of WhatsApp on iOS. The company is expected to roll out the feature for the stable version soon.

Group invitation

WhatsApp recently added a new feature which helps users blocking others from adding them to groups. To activate this feature, users can visit the in-app privacy menu. Here, change group settings to either ‘Nobody’, ‘Everyone’ or ‘My Contacts’. Users, who opted for ‘Nobody’, will get a request to join a group.

Dark Mode

Even though Android (Android Q) and iOS (iOS 13) are going to soon provide system-wide dark mode, WhatsApp has long been working on a similar feature. As the name implies, the feature will help users invert colours to help reduce strain on eyes, especially after sunset. It is worth noting that YouTube, Chrome and Maps already offer dark mode to users.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 11:24 IST