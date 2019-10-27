e-paper
WhatsApp’s 5 top new features that you may have missed

WhatsApp is working on new features like self-destructing messages, splash screen, hide muted status and more.

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
New features on WhatsApp are always exciting. WhatsApp is somewhat a little slow when it comes to introducing new features but news about it doesn’t remain hidden for long. WhatsApp regularly tests features on its beta versions which can also be experienced by users.

This year especially has been bustling with news of exciting features coming to WhatsApp. Some of the recently discovered WhatsApp features include splash screen, self-destructing messages, hide muted status, new group privacy and more. Some of these are available on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. For those unaware here are the top five new WhatsApp features you may have missed.

Self-destructing messages

This is one interesting feature that will surely excite WhatsApp users. As the name suggests, messages on WhatsApp can self-destruct with this feature. WhatsApp users can turn on self-destructing messages and allot a time under which all messages will be self-destructed. Unlike ‘Delete for Everyone’, this feature will not show that the message has been deleted. It will be like the message never existed.

Hide muted status

Users who find WhatsApp Status updates annoying will love this feature. WhatsApp lets users mute Status updates but they are still visible at the bottom of the screen. With this feature users will be able to hide muted WhatsApp Status updates completely. They can retrieve them from a separate section.

New group privacy

WhatsApp rolled out group invitation earlier this year. It prevents others from adding users to WhatsApp groups. Users can choose either ‘Everyone’, ‘My Contacts’ or ‘Nobody’ for WhatsApp groups. The new update brings a change as it replaces ‘Nobody’ with ‘My Contacts expect’. This means that users have to manually select contacts they wish to not get added to groups from.

Splash screen

This isn’t a major feature but more of an update to WhatsApp’s UI. Now whenever users open WhatsApp they will be greeted with a screen showing WhatsApp’s logo at the centre. Known as splash screen, this feature is available to WhatsApp beta users on Android and iOS.

Dark mode

Of all the upcoming features, dark mode is highly anticipated by WhatsApp users. WhatsApp dark mode has been spotted multiple times on various beta updates. WhatsApp is currently developing dark mode for the app with new additions. There is no word on when WhatsApp dark mode will roll out to everyone. It isn’t available to WhatsApp beta users either.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 11:06 IST

