WhatsApp’s Dark Mode closer to official launch, key things to know about the feature

tech

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 17:26 IST

For the last few months, WhatsApp has been testing beta versions of the Dark Mode feature on Android and iOS smartphones. While the features are not available on a stable version, there are chances that it might roll out for the global audience soon.

Recap of the development of WhatsApp

Back in 2018, WABetaInfo had first tweeted saying that WhatsApp is working on the Dark Mode, bringing a much-needed change to the user interface of the messaging app, which had largely remained the same since launch.

The rumours, however, did not take effect, until a year later when Dark Mode was sighted on WhatsApp Beta and got reported in different forums.

The reports suggested that the icons and headings would be highlighted in green, while the background would be predominantly grey. The texts would be white.

In October 2019, it was reported that the WhatsApp Dark Mode showed a ‘blue night’ coloured background and said that it would be known as ‘dark theme’.

November 2019 revealed that WhatsApp beta update is almost complete, while in December reports said WhatsApp is working on three options for activating Dark Mode -- an original light theme, essential Dark Theme, and set by battery saver.

In January 2020, WhatsApp finally rolled out the major update on Android Beta and it was soon made available for iOS beta as well.

A user is required to update WhatsApp version to the 2.20.13 Android Beta update, in order to access Dark Theme, while they need to have WhatsApp update version 2.20.30 for iOS.

How WhatsApp Dark Mode works on Android and iOS

WhatsApp’s Dark Mode is available to beta users on Android. One has to enroll in WhatsApp’s beta test page to use the version. If one already has the WhatsApp beta, they can activate the Dark Mode in the following manner:

• Open WhatsApp

• Go to Settings

• Choose Chats, there will be a new section called ‘Theme’

• Under the ‘Theme’ there will be three options, system default, Light and Dark.

• Choose Dark

• One can also choose System default if they want the app to automatically switch based on device settings.

To activate dark mode on iOS, one has to update WhatsApp beta to version 2.20.30.25 using TestFlight. After updating the app, restart the phone and you will see a dark WhatsApp splash screen.

The colour of the chat bubbles is changed to olive green with text in white for dark UI.

Recent changes or additions to the feature

WhatsApp is now working on making dark mode available on WhatsApp Web according to reports by WAbetainfo. Dark mode on the web version is still being tested.

Here’s how one can enable WhatsApp Web:

• Download latest version of Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox. Follow it by downloading an extension called Stylus.

• Once that is downloaded, users will be able to browse through various themes and colours. One of them will be the Dark Theme.

• Once the theme is downloaded, one can open the WhatsApp Web or reload the tab to get WhatsApp dark mode.