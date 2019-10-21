e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

WhatsApp’s Dark Mode: How to get a dark theme-like experience on the app right away

WhatsApp is likely to soon launch Dark Mode for all users. Until the feature arrives, here’s how you can create a Dark Mode-like experience on the instant messaging app.

tech Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp Dark Mode is coming soon
WhatsApp Dark Mode is coming soon(Pixabay)
         

Dark Mode is one of the most awaited features of WhatsApp. Interestingly enough, the feature has been part of several beta versions of WhatsApp in last one year but never made it to the stable version. Last week, the feature was spotted one more time in the recent beta updates. Unlike older times, we can actually see the implementation of the Dark Mode within the WhatsApp app.

Well, the feature is still coming soon. Until the official Dark Mode makes its way to the official WhatsApp app, here’s a small workaround that will let you replicate the experience. It’s not as efficient as you’d like a Dark Mode to offer, but still works. Here’s what you need to do.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp application on your Android phone.

Step 2: Go to Settings and then tap on Chats.

Step 3: Scroll down and select the Wallpaper.

Step 4: Choose “Solid Color” to use one of the pre-loaded wallpapers.

Step 5: You can also go to Wallpaper Library to check out new themes.

Step 6: Download the additional Wallpaper package.

Step 7: Choose between the background images that appear closer to Dark Mode.

Step 8: You can also click your own Dark Mode photo and make it the wallpaper.

Bonus

WhatsApp by default lets you set the same notification tone for all messages. But you can mix it up with custom notifications as well. You can customise the notification for an individual or group chats. Here’s how you can do so.

Step 1: Tap on the profile of a contact.

Step 2: Scroll down, select custom notification.

Step 3: Enable custom notification to change tone, vibration and even pop-up notification.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 17:40 IST

tags
top news
LIVE| Voting ends in Maharashtra, Haryana; BJP confident it will retain both
LIVE| Voting ends in Maharashtra, Haryana; BJP confident it will retain both
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
In Aarey case, SC says construction can continue, but no felling of trees
In Aarey case, SC says construction can continue, but no felling of trees
Pak stops postal mail service from India: Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Pak stops postal mail service from India: Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
Reliance Jio revises 2GB per day plans: Here’s what Airtel, Vodafone offer
Reliance Jio revises 2GB per day plans: Here’s what Airtel, Vodafone offer
Live: Exit Polls 2019 with latest numbers and in-depth analysis
Live: Exit Polls 2019 with latest numbers and in-depth analysis
trending topics
India vs South AfricaHaryana Asembly election pollingAssembly Elections 2019Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019Tiger ShroffXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProKamlesh Tiwari Murder CaseGolden Gate hotelReliance JioMaharashtra Exit polls 2019Haryana Exit Poll Results 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech