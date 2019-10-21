WhatsApp’s Dark Mode: How to get a dark theme-like experience on the app right away

tech

Dark Mode is one of the most awaited features of WhatsApp. Interestingly enough, the feature has been part of several beta versions of WhatsApp in last one year but never made it to the stable version. Last week, the feature was spotted one more time in the recent beta updates. Unlike older times, we can actually see the implementation of the Dark Mode within the WhatsApp app.

Well, the feature is still coming soon. Until the official Dark Mode makes its way to the official WhatsApp app, here’s a small workaround that will let you replicate the experience. It’s not as efficient as you’d like a Dark Mode to offer, but still works. Here’s what you need to do.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp application on your Android phone.

Step 2: Go to Settings and then tap on Chats.

Step 3: Scroll down and select the Wallpaper.

Step 4: Choose “Solid Color” to use one of the pre-loaded wallpapers.

Step 5: You can also go to Wallpaper Library to check out new themes.

Step 6: Download the additional Wallpaper package.

Step 7: Choose between the background images that appear closer to Dark Mode.

Step 8: You can also click your own Dark Mode photo and make it the wallpaper.

Bonus

WhatsApp by default lets you set the same notification tone for all messages. But you can mix it up with custom notifications as well. You can customise the notification for an individual or group chats. Here’s how you can do so.

Step 1: Tap on the profile of a contact.

Step 2: Scroll down, select custom notification.

Step 3: Enable custom notification to change tone, vibration and even pop-up notification.

