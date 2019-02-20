WhatsApp’s Face ID, Touch ID bug: Change authentication timer to ‘immediately’

WhatsApp has acknowledged the bug that allows anyone to bypass the Face ID and Touch ID additional lock on the iOS version of the application. The instant messaging company said it will soon roll out a fix for the issue.

“We are aware of the issue and a fix will be available shortly. In the meantime, we recommend that people set the screen lock option to immediately,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier, a Redditor pointed out that the latest WhatsApp bug allowed anyone to bypass the security layer when using any other application via sharing extension.

“While transitioning to the next screen, you observe that no FaceID or TouchID verification takes place if an option other than “Immediately” was set previously. Now just exit out to the iOS Home Screen. (If in some cases, it asks for FaceID or TouchID verification, just cancel it and try clicking on WhatsApp icon in the iOS Share Sheet again),” wrote the Redditor on the forum.

He also pointed out that WhatsApp’s Face ID and Touch ID lock feature works fine when using set authentication kick-in time to just “immediately.” WhatsApp provides three more options for authentication, after in minute, after 15 minutes and after 1 hour.

How to modify WhatsApp’s authentication kick in time

Step 1 Open WhatsApp app on your iPhone. Go to Settings.

Step 2 Select Account and tap on Privacy

Step 3 Toggle the button to enable Screen Lock.

Step 4 Choose “immediately” from the options on your screen.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 21:31 IST