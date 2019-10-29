e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019

WhatsApp’s latest beta update confirms new features for iPhone users

WhatsApp’s v2.19.110 confirms new features for iPhone users.

tech Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp rolls out new iOS beta update
WhatsApp rolls out new iOS beta update(Pixabay)
         

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update to its beta app for iPhone users. The latest update for iOS confirms a couple of new features. Interested users can try out the latest features by downloading the latest beta version, v2.19.110, from Apple’s app store.

The newest WhatsApp for iOS beta now hides display notification badges on the app icon for muted chats. Another new feature is in-app alignment guideline to make it easier to position stickers, edit media and send emojis. The update is roughly 78MB in size.

According to WABetainfo, a website that regularly monitors changes to the instant messaging platform, WhatsApp’s new update also brings the recently rolled out group privacy settings with blacklisting option. The much-hyped Splash Screen isn’t mentioned in the change log but is reportedly part of the new update.

 

“WhatsApp Messenger for iOS 2.19.110 is now OUT! Same changes listed in the beta changelog (excluded the new splash screen). If you aren’t using the beta version, update to 2.19.110 from the App Store (that also helps to get the group privacy settings with blacklist),” said WABetainfo in a tweet.

The big beta update for iPhone brought features such as hide muted status, dark mode, and a new Splash Screen. The update also gave a preview of the dark bubbles which could be part of WhatsApp’s long-awaited Dark Mode. Some of these features on iOS were already available on Android beta.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 11:06 IST

tags
top news
Shiv Sena warns of ‘other options’ in latest salvo at BJP
Shiv Sena warns of ‘other options’ in latest salvo at BJP
‘Will see what’s happening on ground’: EU team on way to Kashmir
‘Will see what’s happening on ground’: EU team on way to Kashmir
Justice Bobde appointed next CJI, to take oath on Nov 18
Justice Bobde appointed next CJI, to take oath on Nov 18
Not subject to our provisions: ICAO on Pak airspace denial to Modi’s plane
Not subject to our provisions: ICAO on Pak airspace denial to Modi’s plane
After 75 hrs of rescue ops, 2-year-old stuck in Trichy borewell found dead
After 75 hrs of rescue ops, 2-year-old stuck in Trichy borewell found dead
Donald Trump tweets photo of military dog wounded in Baghdadi raid
Donald Trump tweets photo of military dog wounded in Baghdadi raid
Team India fielding coach declares best ‘Indian fielder of this decade’
Team India fielding coach declares best ‘Indian fielder of this decade’
PM Modi reaches Saudi Arabia, strategic & trade talks top agenda
PM Modi reaches Saudi Arabia, strategic & trade talks top agenda
trending topics
KashmirPM ModiShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office collectionApple AirPods ProShiv SenaDelhiBhai Dooj 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech