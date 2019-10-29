WhatsApp’s latest beta update confirms new features for iPhone users

tech

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:06 IST

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update to its beta app for iPhone users. The latest update for iOS confirms a couple of new features. Interested users can try out the latest features by downloading the latest beta version, v2.19.110, from Apple’s app store.

The newest WhatsApp for iOS beta now hides display notification badges on the app icon for muted chats. Another new feature is in-app alignment guideline to make it easier to position stickers, edit media and send emojis. The update is roughly 78MB in size.

According to WABetainfo, a website that regularly monitors changes to the instant messaging platform, WhatsApp’s new update also brings the recently rolled out group privacy settings with blacklisting option. The much-hyped Splash Screen isn’t mentioned in the change log but is reportedly part of the new update.

I meant they didn't mention the splash screen*.



If you don't see the splash screen, it's a bug https://t.co/Kqipud3IB8 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 28, 2019

“WhatsApp Messenger for iOS 2.19.110 is now OUT! Same changes listed in the beta changelog (excluded the new splash screen). If you aren’t using the beta version, update to 2.19.110 from the App Store (that also helps to get the group privacy settings with blacklist),” said WABetainfo in a tweet.

The big beta update for iPhone brought features such as hide muted status, dark mode, and a new Splash Screen. The update also gave a preview of the dark bubbles which could be part of WhatsApp’s long-awaited Dark Mode. Some of these features on iOS were already available on Android beta.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 11:06 IST