WhatsApp’s latest beta updates reveal new features for Android users

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 18:34 IST

WhatsApp has become an integral part of our daily lives and we cannot fathom a single moment without it. The instant messaging app not only allows people to remain connected with each other from around the world, but is also a convenient platform to share moments and memories through images and videos. While WhatsApp already has a number of advantages, the chat app is still updating itself with new features to better conversations and connectivity.

Some of these are already available in beta versions of the messaging app, while others are still under development.

Here is a list of 7 new features that are available on WhatsApp or are expected to be rolled out soon.

Dark Mode: WhatsApp recently announced that it will enable Dark Mode for its users. WABetaInfo revealed that the Facebook-owned company may soon roll out the ‘Dark Mode’ feature on iOS 13. Reports also reveal that WhatsApp is working on three options for activating Dark Mode -- the original light theme, the dark theme, and the ‘Set by Battery Saver’ mode which can automatically enable/disable the Bark Theme based on a user’s Android device’s Battery Saver settings.

New emoji skin: WhatsApp has added new skins for six emojis which include, ‘woman in manual wheelchair’, ‘man in manual wheelchair’, ‘woman in motorized wheelchair’, ‘man in motorized wheelchair’, ‘woman with probing cane’, ‘man with probing cane’.

Self-destructing messages: The Delete messages feature will have a toggle on/off button for one-to-one and group chats. The feature will allow users to recall message after 5 seconds, 1 hour, 1 day, 7 days, or even 30 days.

Wallpaper: The Wallpaper option has been moved to a different section called ‘Display’. Earlier it used to be inside the Chat Settings. Users will now have to select Display to make changes to the Wallpaper.

Hide Muted status: The feature will allow users to hide status updates of users whose numbers are kept on the mute mode in their contact lists. A ‘hide’ button will be seen on the header of the muted status updates section and the hidden status updates can be restored by clicking on the ‘Show’ button.

Splash Screen: The feature will allow users to see the WhatsApp logo whenever they open the messaging app. The feature is available on both Android and iOS.

Privacy Settings for Groups: Back in April, a new privacy setting was added by WhatsApp which allowed users to decide who can add them to groups. To enable it, one had to go to Settings in the app, then tap Account > Privacy > Groups and select one of three options: “Everyone,” “My Contacts,” or “My Contacts Except.” The “My Contacts” option allowed only users one had in their address book to be able to add a person to groups and “My Contacts Except” provides additional control for who among your contacts can add one to a particular group.