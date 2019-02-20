WhatsApp’s latest bug lets anyone bypass Face ID, Touch ID lock on iPhones

WhatsApp recently rolled out long-awaited biometric support for iPhone users. The feature allows users to add another layer of privacy by adding Touch ID or Face ID lock. WhatsApp’s new feature is now facing a critical bug in less than a few weeks of its roll out.

According to a Reddit threat, the bug allows anyone to bypass the additional security layer when using the WhatsApp share shortcut on any other application. The bug works when users have set authentication kick-in time to after in minute, after 15 minutes and after 1 hour.

Interestingly enough, the feature works perfectly when a user has set the kick-in time to “immediately.” In simpler terms, WhatsApp does not show the additional security layer when using the sharing extension, reported Gadgets360.

“While transitioning to the next screen, you observe that no FaceID or TouchID verification takes place if an option other than “Immediately” was set previously. Now just exit out to the iOS Home Screen. (If in some cases, it asks for FaceID or TouchID verification, just cancel it and try clicking on WhatsApp icon in the iOS Share Sheet again),” wrote the Redditor on the forum.

Note that WhatsApp’s biometric support isn’t available on Android smartphones yet. The platform is expected to keep only fingerprint sensor support on Android.

How to add Face ID/ Touch ID on your iPhone

Step 1 Open WhatsApp. Go to Settings.

Step 2 Choose Account and tap on Privacy

Step 3 Toggle the button to enable Screen Lock.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 16:11 IST