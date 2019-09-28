WhatsApp’s latest exciting features you can start using now

tech

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 18:31 IST

WhatsApp has been regularly updating its app for Android and iOS with new features. These features don’t necessarily bring UI changes but make chats more interactive and give users more security options as well.

WhatsApp features are available to all users while some remain exclusive to beta users. Joining WhatsApp beta is easy though and Android and iOS users can enrol for it. WhatsApp beta also lets users experience all unreleased features which may never make it to the stable version. We take a look at some of the most exciting features available for WhatsApp users.

Fingerprint unlock

WhatsApp users can unlock the app with their phone’s fingerprint. On iPhones, Face ID or Touch ID can be used to unlock WhatsApp. Users can also choose to hide message content from notifications for fingerprint unlock on WhatsApp.

Facebook Story

WhatsApp recently integrated Facebook Story to WhatsApp Status. With this integration WhatsApp users can share their ‘Status’ updates as Facebook Story directly from the app. Facebook already has cross-platform sharing for Instagram Stories and WhatsApp is the latest to join.

Group invitation

WhatsApp has a privacy feature which prevents others from being added to groups. WhatsApp lets users choose from ‘nobody’, ‘everyone’ and ‘my contacts’ for WhatsApp groups. All the options are self-explanatory but choosing nobody will initiate an invitation to join the WhatsApp group which will expire in three days.

Frequently forwarded

In a move to curb spread of spam messages on WhatsApp, the company introduced frequently forwarded tool in India. This frequently forwarded tag will appear on messages that have been forwarded more than five times. This would indicate that the message is most likely spam.

