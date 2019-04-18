WhatsApp’s latest feature blocks users from taking chat screenshots

WhatsApp has been working on implementing biometric authentication for Android phones. The latest WhatsApp beta update on Google Play Store shows a new development for biometric authentication.

As WABetaInfo notes, enabling biometric authentication on Android will block conversation screenshots. The description in the feature titled ‘Fingerprint security’ reads, “When enabled, fingerprint is required to open WhatsApp and conversation screenshots are blocked.”

This essentially means that those who use fingerprint sensor to lock/unlock WhatsApp will not be allowed to take screenshots of chats. Biometric authentication is still not available for WhatsApp users, and even public beta users. There’s no confirmation on whether this new update will come with biometric authentication.

WhatsApp fingerprint recognition on Android. ( WABetaInfo )

WhatsApp on iPhones already supports Face ID/Touch ID recognition. But there’s no restriction as such that blocks users from taking screenshots of chats on WhatsApp. Once WhatsApp enables fingerprint recognition on Android, we’ll get to know.

On Android phones, users will find biometric authentication from Settings > Account > Privacy. WhatsApp will also give users options to automatically lock WhatsApp after 1 minute, 10 minutes, 30 minutes or immediately. If WhatsApp doesn’t recognise the fingerprint and there are too many failed attempts, WhatsApp will be locked for a few minutes.

This beta update on WhatsApp also brought some changes to the sticker tab. WhatsApp now categorises stickers and emoji side by side. The stickers tab also has sub-sections like recents, content stickers, shapes and favourites. Stickers and emoji can be viewed in one single page. At present, emoji, GIF and stickers are placed separately on WhatsApp.

