WhatsApp’s latest feature: Dark mode inches closer to roll-out, Android users to get biometric as well

WhatsApp’s dark mode has been rumoured for a long time now. We finally have the first reveal of how dark mode on WhatsApp will look like.

WhatsApp has started testing dark mode in beta for Android. This feature is available in WhatsApp beta update 2.19.82 for Android. It was first spotted by WABetaInfo who has shared screenshots of the new theme. WhatsApp has implemented dark mode in the Settings menu of the app.

According to the screenshots shared, WhatsApp uses a dark grey colour for its background. The icons and headings are all highlighted in WhatsApp’s signature green colour while the sub texts are visible in white colour. This is the first official sighting of WhatsApp’s dark mode ever since the development was rumoured. WhatsApp could be introducing the feature soon for all users.

WhatsApp dark mode on Android. ( WABetaInfo )

Another feature WhatsApp is working on for Android is biometric authentication. WhatsApp is enabling fingerprint sensor to lock/unlock the app on Android phones. Users can enable this feature from Settings > Account > Privacy.

WhatsApp fingerprint sensor authentication on Android. ( WABetaInfo )

WhatsApp also gives users options to automatically lock WhatsApp after 1 minute, 10 minutes, 30 minutes or immediately. If WhatsApp doesn’t recognise the fingerprint and there are too many failed attempts, WhatsApp will be locked for a few minutes.

Like dark mode, biometric authentication on Android is still not available for users even for those who are on WhatsApp’s beta programme. iPhone users received biometric authentication for WhatsApp back in February. In less than a few weeks, WhatsApp already had a bug which allowed anyone to bypass the Face ID, Touch ID authentication on iPhones. WhatsApp later rolled out a fix for the bug.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 12:10 IST