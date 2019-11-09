e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

WhatsApp’s latest feature: Dark mode inches closer to rollout with latest update

WhatsApp’s latest beta update reveals dark mode is almost complete. WhatsApp could be rolling out dark mode anytime soon.

tech Updated: Nov 09, 2019 12:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp dark mode rollout.
WhatsApp dark mode rollout.(REUTERS)
         

Dark theme makes its way to WhatsApp beta yet again. WhatsApp has been working on dark mode/dark theme for quite some time now and the latest update reveals more UI changes.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.327 update comes with new images of the dark mode development on the messaging app. Dark mode on WhatsApp is still not available for public beta users as yet. The latest dark mode development on WhatsApp is the default ‘dark’ wallpaper, WABetaInfo reports. The dark mode wallpaper for WhatsApp features the same ‘night blue’ colours as seen before.

With every beta update WhatsApp has worked on a new development for dark mode on the messaging app. WhatsApp recently implemented the dark splash screen on its beta version. Splash screen is the new launch screen with WhatsApp logo at the centre. Dark mode is now visible in the WhatsApp splash screen as well.

WhatsApp dark mode wallpaper.
WhatsApp dark mode wallpaper. ( WABetaInfo )

WhatsApp has so far covered every aspect of the app for dark mode. The latest dark mode wallpaper appears to be possibly the last stage of development in terms of UI changes. This indicates that WhatsApp is indeed very close to releasing dark mode. WhatsApp beta users normally get to experience unreleased features before the public rollout. But with dark mode not being available in public domain at all, WhatsApp could launch it for all users at once.

WhatsApp Web recently got dark mode through a workaround. Users can download the Stylus extension for Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox to implement dark mode on WhatsApp Web. Although this isn’t the official dark mode for WhatsApp, interested users can go ahead and start using it.

tags
top news
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Ayodhya verdictKartarpur Corridor OpeningNTA UGC NET Admit CardKartarpur CorridorNetflixAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech