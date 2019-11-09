WhatsApp’s latest feature: Dark mode inches closer to rollout with latest update

tech

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 12:43 IST

Dark theme makes its way to WhatsApp beta yet again. WhatsApp has been working on dark mode/dark theme for quite some time now and the latest update reveals more UI changes.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.327 update comes with new images of the dark mode development on the messaging app. Dark mode on WhatsApp is still not available for public beta users as yet. The latest dark mode development on WhatsApp is the default ‘dark’ wallpaper, WABetaInfo reports. The dark mode wallpaper for WhatsApp features the same ‘night blue’ colours as seen before.

With every beta update WhatsApp has worked on a new development for dark mode on the messaging app. WhatsApp recently implemented the dark splash screen on its beta version. Splash screen is the new launch screen with WhatsApp logo at the centre. Dark mode is now visible in the WhatsApp splash screen as well.

WhatsApp dark mode wallpaper. ( WABetaInfo )

WhatsApp has so far covered every aspect of the app for dark mode. The latest dark mode wallpaper appears to be possibly the last stage of development in terms of UI changes. This indicates that WhatsApp is indeed very close to releasing dark mode. WhatsApp beta users normally get to experience unreleased features before the public rollout. But with dark mode not being available in public domain at all, WhatsApp could launch it for all users at once.

WhatsApp Web recently got dark mode through a workaround. Users can download the Stylus extension for Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox to implement dark mode on WhatsApp Web. Although this isn’t the official dark mode for WhatsApp, interested users can go ahead and start using it.