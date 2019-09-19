WhatsApp’s latest feature makes it easier to manage muted contacts on your phone

tech

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for its beta testers on Android. WhatsApp beta users on Android can now hide muted status updates.

WhatsApp’s latest feature is available with the 2.19.260 version of the app on Play Store. Existing WhatsApp beta users can download the new update and start using the feature. For those who wish to experience this feature and other unreleased features can do so by entering the WhatsApp Beta programme. WhatsApp regularly tests features on its beta app before the official release.

First spotted by WABetaInfo, this feature hides muted status updates on WhatsApp. At present, WhatsApp lets users mute status updates similar to how you can mute chats. Contacts whose status updates are muted are dropped down to the end of the section. While the status is muted you can still see it if you scroll down.

With the latest update, users will be able to hide the section with muted status updates. This way, users will be able to completely avoid status updates they don’t wish to see on WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo also talks about ‘Facebook Pay’ on WhatsApp which is currently not available for public beta users. This seems interesting because WhatsApp Pay is already available in India and will expand to other markets soon. With this update, WhatsApp users will be able to integrate Facebook Pay on the app. There’s no confirmation on this feature as yet.

In the meanwhile, you can check out the latest WhatsApp features available for users now.

