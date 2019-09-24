WhatsApp’s latest features are here: Here’s how you can use them

tech

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:24 IST

WhatsApp rolled out a bunch of features for Android and iOS users in the past few months. These features make WhatsApp more interactive.

Some of the features are exclusive to WhatsApp beta which anyone can join on both Android and iOS platforms. Here, users will be able to use unreleased WhatsApp features. Here are the latest WhatsApp features available now.

Facebook Story integration

WhatsApp users who post ‘Status’ updates can now share them as Facebook Stories. Just below the WhatsApp Status, the option to ‘Share to Facebook Story’ will appear. Doing so will show the WhatsApp Status as Facebook Story.

Fingerprint unlock

WhatsApp fingerprint unlock is available for Android and iOS users. This feature lets users lock the app with their fingerprint or Face ID on iPhones. WhatsApp also lets users hide content from notifications when fingerprint unlock is enabled.

Frequently forwarded

WhatsApp’s frequently forwarded tool aims to curb spread of spam messages on the app. This tag will inform users of messages that have been forwarded more than five times. Frequently forwarded messages indicate that it is most likely spam.

Consecutive voice messages

WhatsApp recently updated voice messages with consecutive play. Now, users need not play each voice message individually. If a user gets multiple voice messages, WhatsApp will play these files consecutively.

Group invitation

A nifty privacy feature stops other from adding users to WhatsApp groups. This feature lets users choose ‘nobody’ if they don’t want to added to WhatsApp groups. Those who choose ‘nobody’ will get a group invitation request which expires in three days. There’s the option for ‘my contacts’ which lets only contacts add users to WhatsApp groups. The option set by default is ‘everyone’ for WhatsApp groups.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 18:14 IST