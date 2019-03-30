WhatsApp’s latest features: Consecutive voice messages, dark mode in profile section

WhatsApp is testing more features for its Android app. New features added in beta testing for WhatsApp include consecutive voice messages and an update to Picture-in-Picture mode.

First spotted by WABetaInfo, these features are available on 2.18.362 beta update for WhatsApp. However, only consecutive messages feature is available for public beta users on WhatsApp. As the name suggests, this feature plays multiple audio messages consecutively. Users need not press play on every single audio clip.

WhatsApp is also testing an update for Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode. This feature lets users play YouTube and Instagram videos within WhatsApp. The new update enables background play for PiP videos. This means that videos will play even with the app closed. An example of this is Netflix’s PiP mode where you can watch shows while scrolling through the phone.

WhatsApp dark mode in profile section. ( WABetaInfo )

In the earlier beta update, WhatsApp started testing dark mode on the app. WABetaInfo shared screenshots of dark mode in the Settings menu of WhatsApp. The company is now testing dark mode in the profile section of WhatsApp. Similar to the previous design UI, dark mode on WhatsApp enables a black background with the icons highlighted in green colour.

WhatsApp keeps testing different features in beta for both Android and iOS. Even some features which are available for public do not make it to the stable version of WhatsApp. There’s no word on when the above mentioned features will be available for all users.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 11:41 IST