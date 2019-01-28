WhatsApp’s latest features: PIP for Web, fingerprint lock, stickers integration, and emoji layout

WhatsApp has added a range of new features for its mobile and desktop users. The latest update brings the popular Picture-in-Picture (PIP) mode for WhatsApp Web users. The latest PIP feature allows users to watch shared Instagram and YouTube videos without exiting the application.

WhatsApp’s Picture-in-Picture feature was recently spotted in one of the recent beta versions of the application. To watch a video without exiting WhatsApp Web, simply click on the pop-out icon on a compatible video. Users can also drag and move the position of the video.

Currently, WhatsApp supports shared videos from YouTube and Instagram. Note that you need to have the latest version of WhatsApp Web. To check, Go to Settings on your WhatsApp Web > Help> version.

Fingerprint lock

The latest beta version of WhatsApp has finally added support for biometric authentication. This is however limited to locking and unlocking the application. WhatsApp now allows users to add an additional layer of lock via fingerprint sensor and facial recognition, also known as Face ID.

Emoji layout

Another new feature is a set of new emoji layout. According to reports, the latest beta version has over new layouts for 21 emojis. The changes include minor design and style changes, barely noticeable.

Stickers integration

WhatsApp’s popular Stickers feature is now getting integrated into third-party keyboards such as Gboard. This will allow users to send in-line stickers from the keyboard instead of searching from the in-app stickers dashboard. WhatsApp is expected to integrate stickers with more third-party keyboards in the future.

