WhatsApp’s latest features you may have missed

tech

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 18:20 IST

WhatsApp continues to be one of the most popular messaging apps available globally. The messaging app also regularly introduces features for its Android and iOS apps, and desktop version as well. In the past few weeks, WhatsApp has added new features for its platforms.

The most recent feature would be the much-awaited dark mode which is available for WhatsApp beta users on Android. WhatsApp has also added some minor but important updates to its iOS app. We take a look at all the new features rolled out by WhatsApp recently.

Dark mode

Dark mode on WhatsApp has been talked about for over a year now. It was being worked on for quite some time with updates from WABetaInfo. Earlier this month, WhatsApp finally allowed users to experience dark mode through its Android beta app. Android users on WhatsApp beta can use dark theme right away. WhatsApp also released dark theme for its business app. This feature is yet to arrive on WhatsApp for iOS.

Call waiting

WhatsApp introduced call waiting support for Android and iOS users last month. As the name suggests, call waiting lets users receive a WhatsApp while they’re on another call. Earlier, WhatsApp calls wouldn’t get through if the recipient was already busy on a cellular call.

Updated group privacy

WhatsApp updated its group privacy settings for Android and iOS recently. With this update, WhatsApp replaces the option ‘nobody’ with ‘my contacts except’ for group privacy settings. Now users have to manually choose contacts they wish to block from adding them to groups. Earlier selecting ‘nobody’ would prevent anyone from adding people to WhatsApp groups and instead send an invitation.

Fingerprint lock

WhatsApp’s fingerprint lock is one of the niftiest features available on the messaging app. This feature was first available for iPhone users who used Face ID and Touch ID to lock/unlock WhatsApp. It finally arrived on Android where users could their phone’s fingerprint sensor for WhatsApp. Android users had to resort to third-party apps for additional privacy on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Pay update

WhatsApp has been running its payment service in beta in India. WhatsApp Pay in India already has a million users but the feature hasn’t been officially launched. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company plans to launch WhatsApp Pay for all users in the next six months. WhatsApp Pay will be rolled out to other countries too.