WhatsApp’s latest update adds Show in Chat shortcut, fixes stickers bug

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update to its beta application. The latest update brings something new called ‘Show in Chat’, a shortcut that makes it easier to reach an image in a chat. The update also fixes a bug related to stickers search.

Show in Chat

This is a new addition to WhatsApp and is located under the media profile. Apart from reaching the multimedia content within the chat, WhatsApp now lets you set that image as WhatsApp Profile as well. There’s new rotate shortcut for quicker editing of the image, reports WABetainfo.

Stickers search bug

According to the website, WhatsApp has also disabled the stickers search bug. Earlier a few users had spotted the new button but it’s believed to be a bug, hence taken down.

WhatsApp is said to be working on a range of new features for its users. This includes the long-awaited dark mode that converts the background colour to black. Recently a concept image gave a closer look at the imminent dark mode on the instant messaging platform. WhatsApp’s dark mode is said to be available for both Android and iOS users.

The instant messaging app is also testing multi-sharing and audio preview features. Multi-sharing gives a preview before sending files to multiple contacts. As the name suggests, audio preview will allow users to playback a voice message before it’s sent to the recipient.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 16:23 IST