e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

WhatsApp’s latest update brings call waiting feature, group privacy settings and more

WhatsApp’s latest update for iPhones brings new and exciting features. Here’s what iPhone users get on the latest WhatsApp update.

tech Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp’s new features for iPhones.
WhatsApp’s new features for iPhones.(Shutterstock)
         

WhatsApp has a new update for iPhone users. WhatsApp’s latest update for iPhones brings important features like the new group privacy settings, call waiting, Braille keyboard integration and also a redesigned chat screen.

WhatsApp version for 2.19.120 is now available on the App Store for iPhones. Users can go ahead and download the latest WhatsApp version from the App Store to experience the new features. Starting with the privacy settings for WhatsApp, iPhone users have another option of blocking people out from adding them to groups. This new feature actually replaces one option from the privacy settings for WhatsApp groups.

The new WhatsApp feature can be found in the settings menu > privacy > privacy > groups. Here, users will find three options – everyone, my contacts and my contacts except. Here, WhatsApp has replaced ‘nobody’ with ‘my contacts except’. This means that users have to manually select which contacts they want to bar from adding them to WhatsApp groups.

As the name suggests, call waiting support now allows users to receive a WhatsApp call while they’re already on another call. This allows iPhone users to accept WhatsApp calls even when they’re on another call. Prior to this update, users would know that the phone is busy but their WhatsApp call wouldn’t get through. This new update makes things clearer and gives users another option for WhatsApp calls.

WhatsApp has also redesigned the chats screen making it easier for users to quickly scan through their messages. The chat screen on WhatsApp for iPhones outlines text clearer for users. WhatsApp has also enabled Braille keyboard support for users to directly send messages using VoiceOver mode.

tags
top news
Fadnavis was asked if it was a mistake to ally with Ajit Pawar. His reply
Fadnavis was asked if it was a mistake to ally with Ajit Pawar. His reply
As leaders seek cabinet berth for Ajit, NCP says Uddhav, Sharad Pawar will decide
As leaders seek cabinet berth for Ajit, NCP says Uddhav, Sharad Pawar will decide
From Tihar, Chidambaram sends some advice to Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition
From Tihar, Chidambaram sends some advice to Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition
WhatsApp’s latest update brings these new interesting features
WhatsApp’s latest update brings these new interesting features
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
In epic tug of war of trucks, Ford’s open challenge for Tesla
In epic tug of war of trucks, Ford’s open challenge for Tesla
Restaurant delivers food late; Delhi cop handcuffs manager, thrashes him
Restaurant delivers food late; Delhi cop handcuffs manager, thrashes him
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
trending topics
HTLS 2019Maharashtra govt formation LiveShikhar DhawanSalman KhanP ChidambaramAmitabh BachchanUddhav ThackeraySamsung Galaxy M30Arvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech