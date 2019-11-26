WhatsApp’s latest update confirms Dark Mode, disappearing messages features

tech

Earlier this October it was reported that WhatsApp is working on disappearing messages. As the name suggests, this feature self-destructs messages after a certain interval of time set by the user. The latest update on WhatsApp shows more development on disappearing messages and dark mode as well.

WhatsApp beta version 2.19.348 for Android shows the disappearing messages feature which has now been renamed to ‘Delete Messages’, WABetaInfo notes. This feature is currently being worked on and it isn’t available for public beta users as yet. WhatsApp’s Delete Messages feature is available for one-to-one and group chats.

This feature will have a toggle on/off button in the contact info for chats on WhatsApp. In group chats only admins will be able to turn this feature on or off. As for the time intervals users have five options to choose from – 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week, 1 month and 1 year. According to the time interval chosen messages sent to that chat will disappear. For example, if it’s 1 hour every message sent in that particular chat will disappear after that time.

Unlike ‘Delete for Everyone’, this feature doesn’t leave a trace on deleted messages. When users delete messages on WhatsApp a message is displayed – “This message has been deleted”. But with disappearing messages it will be like the message never existed. Disappearing or self-destructing messages isn’t new and has been available on messaging apps like Telegram and Signal. WhatsApp is in fact quite late to bring this feature on board.

This WhatsApp update also showed that this feature has been developed for dark mode as well. WhatsApp dark mode is expected to roll out anytime soon with the feature almost ready.