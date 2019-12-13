e-paper
Home / Tech

WhatsApp’s latest update: Dark mode improvements, bug fixes and more

WhatsApp’s latest update for its beta Android app comes with new improvements and features. Here’s what’s new on WhatsApp.

Dec 13, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp has rolled out a new beta update for its Android update. The latest WhatsApp update fixes multiple bugs which were present in the previous beta version, especially the Splash Screen crash. WhatsApp also highlights more developments to dark mode in this beta update.

WhatsApp’s beta update can be downloaded by Android users who are already on the beta programme. Those interested can enroll into WhatsApp’s beta programme and experience unreleased features. While this update shows new dark mode features it is still not visible to public beta users. Let’s take a look at what’s new on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp 2.19.366 beta update fixes all the bugs users faced in the last version. This update should bring back WhatsApp to working properly. WhatsApp has also added new skins for six emojis in this update. The changes can be seen in wheelchair and walking stick emojis.

There’s also a new sub section called ‘Display’ under the ‘Chat’s menu. Here, WhatsApp has moved wallpaper and dark mode. On WhatsApp, dark mode is called “dark theme”. So now wallpaper and dark theme can be found under Settings > Chats > Display. WhatsApp has been making small changes and improvements for dark mode with every update. Dark theme is almost complete for Android at least and a stable release is expected soon.

WhatsApp is working on dark mode for iPhones as well. It’s actually high time WhatsApp rolls out dark mode as the feature is widely available on apps and phones. WhatsApp appears to be making sure dark mode is ready without any bugs before it is available for users globally.

