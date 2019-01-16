WhatsApp’s latest update for Android brings group call shortcut, fixes GIF button

WhatsApp has rolled out an update for Android users which brings a new feature for group calls. The latest WhatsApp update on Android introduces a shortcut for making group calls.

The new update is available on the official WhatsApp website. You can download WhatsApp 2.19.9 through this link. WhatsApp introduced group voice and video calling last August. The messaging platform allows up to four participants in a group voice or video call. This new feature will make it easier to place calls in a group chat. Also, this feature was already available for Android users on WhatsApp beta.

How to use WhatsApp’s group call shortcut

This feature is available as an icon of the call button with the ‘+’ sign.

Tap on this and a popup will show the group participants.

Here, you can select the contacts you wish to add in the group call.

You can choose to make a voice or video call with the selected participants.

As aforementioned, you can add only three members including yourself in the group call. Prior to this feature, users had to manually add each participant for a group call. WhatsApp has also fixed the GIF button issue with the new update, WABetaInfo reported. The GIF button on WhatsApp was reportedly crashing for some users.

WhatsApp has been regularly rolling out new updates for users on Android. Just last month, WhatsApp introduced Picture-in-Picture mode for Android. Users can now watch videos from Instagram, Facebook and YouTube within WhatsApp. The update also let users reply privately to users in group chats.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 15:32 IST