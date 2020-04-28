e-paper
Home / Tech / WhatsApp’s latest update for iPhones brings support for 8 people on group calls

WhatsApp’s latest update for iPhones brings support for 8 people on group calls

WhatsApp’s much awaited group calling extension is finally available for iPhone users. The update is expected to hit Android phones soon.

tech Updated: Apr 28, 2020 07:36 IST
Hindustan Times
Facebook announced WhatsApp’s group call extension last week along with a bunch of other announcements.(WhatsApp)
         

WhatsApp has officially rolled out support for more people on group calls. WhatsApp users can now make group video and voice calls with up to eight people. This is currently available only for iPhone users as of now.

WhatsApp’s latest update on iOS comes with this feature along with visual improvements for iOS 13. iPhone users can download the latest WhatsApp version from the App Store to get the new features. However the new group calling limit will work only if the other participants also have the feature.

Once WhatsApp is updated, you can start making larger group calls. To do this you will have to open a group chat where there are more than four people including them. Then, tap on the call icon on top just next to the group chat’s name. You’ll find the list of group members whom you can select for the group call. Once you’re done, you can either select video or voice call. You can choose up to seven people for the group call as the eighth member will be you.

ALSO READ: From Messenger Rooms to new sticker pack, here’s what changed on WhatsApp

Alternatively, you can also open the calls section and place a group call from there. Tap on the call icon on top and select “new group call”. Then select the people you wish to add in your group video or voice call from your contacts list. This doesn’t necessarily have to be members of one group chat and you can add anyone in the call.

