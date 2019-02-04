WhatsApp’s latest update: iPhone users can now unlock, lock app via Face ID, Touch ID

WhatsApp users with iPhones can now add an extra layer of security on the instant messaging application. The latest update to WhatsApp for iOS brings support for locking and unlocking the application through Face ID and Touch ID.

Spotted by 9to5, the feature is available to iPhone users with the WhatsApp version, 2.19.20. The update is available via Apple’s App Store.

iPhone users can still preview the messages from WhatsApp notifications and even quick reply but full functionalities will be available after the authentication. Other features such as ability to reply to voice and video calls can be accessed without needing to unlock the application.

To add Face ID or Touch ID on WhatsApp for iOS, here’s what you need to do.

Step 1 Open WhatsApp. Go to Settings.

Step 2 Choose Account and tap on Privacy

Step 3 Toggle the button to enable Screen Lock.

The feature is yet to roll out for Android users but has been part of the recent beta versions. According to a recent report, WhatsApp for Android users can add the security layer through fingerprint sensor. It’s highly unlikely Face ID support will come to Android phones considering the poor security standards.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 16:27 IST