WhatsApp’s latest update lets you block contacts from adding you to groups

Earlier this April, WhatsApp rolled out a new privacy feature giving users more control over group chats. This feature prevented WhatsApp users from being added to groups. WhatsApp is now updating this feature with a new ‘blacklist’ option.

First spotted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is adding a new ‘My Contacts Except’ option for groups. WhatsApp lets users choose between ‘Everyone’, ‘My Contacts’ and ‘Nobody’ from the list of options for joining groups on the app. While the first two options are self-explanatory, choosing ‘Nobody’ triggers a group invitation sent to the user which expires in three days. This feature gives users complete control and decide who can add them to WhatsApp groups.

With the new update WhatsApp is replacing ‘Nobody’ with ‘My Contacts Expect’. Now users will have to manually select people they wish to block from adding them to groups. The process however still remains the same and users who have been blacklisted will have to send a group invite instead.

The new WhatsApp feature is available for WhatsApp beta users on Android and iOS. By default ‘Everyone’ is selected for groups on WhatsApp. To change this users can go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups. Interested users can join WhatsApp beta programme for both Android and iOS and experience unreleased features.

WhatsApp is expected to roll out the updated group privacy feature for all users soon. Another anticipated feature from WhatsApp is dark mode which is currently in the works. WhatsApp dark mode is still not available for public beta users. But there have been recent developments of WhatsApp dark mode hinting at an imminent launch.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 17:32 IST