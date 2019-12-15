WhatsApp’s latest update reveals Dark Mode is still work in progress

tech

Even as “Dark Mode” has been part of multiple beta versions on Android and iOS, the feature appears to be still under development. A beta update released earlier this week reveals WhatsApp is continuing to add new features to ‘Dark Theme’ before the official launch.

WhatsApp has also made some critical improvements to the Dark Mode. The feature has now been moved to “Chat” section in the in-app Settings.

“The new Dark Theme feature is not available yet. WhatsApp is working on this feature in the recent few updates, in order to ensure the best bug-free experience for you. WhatsApp is continuing to add new features for the Dark Theme before the release,” wrote WABetainfo in its report.

Dark Mode is possibly the most awaited feature. The feature is set to launch on Android as “Dark Theme.” According to reports, Android users with version 9 and below will have a newer option based on the battery life of their phone. Android 10 and above are likely to have an option for automatic switching to dark or light theme depending upon the device setting.

Apart from the dark mode, WhatsApp’s new beta update has new skins for as many six emojis. The company has also moved the Wallpaper feature to a different section called “Display.”

WhatsApp recently added a call waiting functionality to the stable version of Android. As the name suggests, users can now see when someone is calling during a call and accept or end the incoming call. Here’s how WhatsApp’s new call waiting functionality works.