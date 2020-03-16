e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / WhatsApp’s latest update reveals more details about the ‘Delete Messages’ feature

WhatsApp’s latest update reveals more details about the ‘Delete Messages’ feature

WhatsApp is working on a new “Delete Messages” feature for its users. Here’s how it works.

tech Updated: Mar 16, 2020 11:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp’s Delete Messages returns with the 2.20.83/2.20.84 update
WhatsApp’s Delete Messages returns with the 2.20.83/2.20.84 update(HT Photo)
         

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that is aimed at reducing redundant chat loads in groups and for individuals. Dubbed as “Delete Messages”, the feature was spotted in multiple beta versions in the past only to be skipped in the recent ones. The feature, however, seems pretty much on its way as it has made a comeback in the latest Android beta updates.

According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp’s Delete Messages has returned in the 2.20.83/2.20.84 update. The feature allows users to choose how long their new messages will last before they are deleted. Users will have the options of 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week, 1 month, and 1 year. There’s also an option to simply turn off this feature.

“The feature is under development but today we know that, when WhatsApp is going to release the feature, the Delete Messages feature will work for individual chats too,” revealed the website.

 

When you activate the Delete Messages, say for 1 hour, you will notice a message stating: “You changed this conversation’s settings. Messages will delete after 1 hour.”

WhatsApp’s Delete Messages will come in handy for power users, especially group users. With lesser load of chats, it might be much faster when you’re taking a backup or moving to a new device.

Note that this feature hasn’t gone official yet. As we’ve seen with the Dark Mode, WhatsApp may make more changes and improvements before it’s officially rolled out to all users.

tags
top news
Madhya Pradesh Assembly adjourned till March 26 amid uproar; floor test deferred
Madhya Pradesh Assembly adjourned till March 26 amid uproar; floor test deferred
‘Allow us euthanasia’: December 16 gang rape convicts’ kin to President Kovind
‘Allow us euthanasia’: December 16 gang rape convicts’ kin to President Kovind
What Delhi’s 1st coronavirus patient did in isolation
What Delhi’s 1st coronavirus patient did in isolation
ED summons Anil Ambani over money laundering probe against Yes Bank: Report
ED summons Anil Ambani over money laundering probe against Yes Bank: Report
Covid-19 worry empties ‘Asia’s largest red-light district’ in Kolkata
Covid-19 worry empties ‘Asia’s largest red-light district’ in Kolkata
James Bond star Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus
James Bond star Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus
Google’s free coronavirus checkup website goes live: How it works
Google’s free coronavirus checkup website goes live: How it works
‘Any chance of bowling straight’: Akhtar, Akram’s banter wins Internet
‘Any chance of bowling straight’: Akhtar, Akram’s banter wins Internet
trending topics
Delhi Coronavirus CaseMadhya Pradesh floor testSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech