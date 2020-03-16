WhatsApp’s latest update reveals more details about the ‘Delete Messages’ feature

tech

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 11:12 IST

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that is aimed at reducing redundant chat loads in groups and for individuals. Dubbed as “Delete Messages”, the feature was spotted in multiple beta versions in the past only to be skipped in the recent ones. The feature, however, seems pretty much on its way as it has made a comeback in the latest Android beta updates.

According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp’s Delete Messages has returned in the 2.20.83/2.20.84 update. The feature allows users to choose how long their new messages will last before they are deleted. Users will have the options of 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week, 1 month, and 1 year. There’s also an option to simply turn off this feature.

“The feature is under development but today we know that, when WhatsApp is going to release the feature, the Delete Messages feature will work for individual chats too,” revealed the website.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.83 and 2.20.84: what's new?



WhatsApp is working again on the new Delete Messages feature, that will automatically removes messages. New tests include individual chats too!https://t.co/xBzJ8yrTi5



NOTE: This feature will be available in future. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 13, 2020

When you activate the Delete Messages, say for 1 hour, you will notice a message stating: “You changed this conversation’s settings. Messages will delete after 1 hour.”

WhatsApp’s Delete Messages will come in handy for power users, especially group users. With lesser load of chats, it might be much faster when you’re taking a backup or moving to a new device.

Note that this feature hasn’t gone official yet. As we’ve seen with the Dark Mode, WhatsApp may make more changes and improvements before it’s officially rolled out to all users.