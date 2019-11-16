e-paper
WhatsApp’s latest updates: Closer look at multi-platform support, dark mode and more

WhatsApp’s latest update gives a closer look at how logging in from multiple devices will work.

tech Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp new features.
WhatsApp new features.(Pixabay)
         

WhatsApp recently updated its beta apps on Android and iOS with references to new features. These beta updates also show developments on dark mode which is almost ready for its stable release. We recently got to know that WhatsApp is working on allowing users to use one WhatsApp account on multiple devices. A new update now shows how this feature will work.

In the WhatsApp beta version 2.19.120.20, WABetaInfo discovered sightings of WhatsApp’s multi-platform support. Whenever you login into a different device and setup WhatsApp it always asks for a registration/verification code. Similarly, WhatsApp will also ask for registration code when users are trying to login WhatsApp on a different device.

At present, WhatsApp allows multi-platform support only for WhatsApp Web. This however comes with limitations as your phone needs a stable internet connection and it needs to be close to the desktop as well. WhatsApp also allows one device for one account. In the previous update it was reported that chats on WhatsApp will still be end-to-end encrypted as the company is “developing a new method to assign keys to specific devices.”

Another update on WhatsApp is more rebranding for the messaging app. A visibly small rebranding that took place recently was the placement of “WhatsApp from Facebook” on the messaging app. Facebook is taking things further by integrating this on the splash screen as well. Now when users open the app, the WhatsApp splash screen will greet them with “from Facebook” visible below.

This update also shares more sightings for WhatsApp dark mode but there is still no confirmation on when it will be available. WhatsApp dark mode for Android is almost ready making its stable release pretty close.

