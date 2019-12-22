WhatsApp’s latest updates reveal these new features for Android, iPhone users

tech

WhatsApp has been actively adding new features for Android and iOS users in its beta apps. As we’ve seen in some in the past, these features in the beta apps are still under development and may take some time to reach the stable versions. Let’s break down the recent features that have been added to the WhatsApp apps.

WhatsApp for iOS

A recent update to WhatsApp for iOS beta reveals the instant messaging app will soon get Haptic Touch for chat and media preview. In line with the iOS 13 update, WhatsApp is making minor tweaks to the UI as well.

WhatsApp is still perfecting the Dark Mode on iOS. The new update reveals Google Maps’ dark mode look when a user shares location within the application.

The biggest update, however, is the low data mode. As the name implies, WhatsApp automatically optimises network data usage when an iPhone is switched to low data mode. Apart from network data usage, the low data mode also stops media and voice messaging from getting automatically downloaded, even if the user has set in-app automatic download.

WhatsApp for Android

Dark Mode continues to be one of the most awaited features on WhatsApp. The feature, still a work in progress, allows the app to invert the colour scheme. WhatsApp will give users three options including light theme, dark theme, and “set by battery saver” mode.

WhatsApp for Android will soon get new skins for six emojis which include, ‘man in motorized wheelchair’, ‘woman with probing cane’, ‘man with probing cane’, ‘woman in manual wheelchair’, ‘man in manual wheelchair’, ‘woman in motorized wheelchair’.

There will also be a Snapchat-style self-destructing messaging feature. Users will allow users to recall message after 5 seconds, 1 hour, 1 day, 7 days, or even 30 days.