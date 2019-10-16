WhatsApp’s new and exciting features for iPhone users

tech

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:22 IST

WhatsApp recently introduced boomerang feature for iPhone users on beta. Similar to Instagram, users can now create boomerangs directly on WhatsApp. WhatsApp has now rolled out a bunch of new features for iPhone users. WhatsApp comes with new edit shortcuts for photos, voice recordings and more.

These new features are available as an update to WhatsApp on iOS. iPhone users can update WhatsApp to version 2.19.100 from the App Store which is available to users globally including India. WhatsApp has added a new edit tool for media in chats. WhatsApp already comes with in-app edit tools for photos and video but this feature essentially adds a shortcut.

Now users will find a new doodle icon below any photo or video on WhatsApp. Previously the edit tool option would show up only before a photo or video is sent on WhatsApp. With the new update, users can start editing photos just by opening it. WhatsApp users can also change the font style in the camera app by tapping on the ‘T’ icon.

One nifty feature for iPhone users is the ability to play voice messages in notifications itself. Users need not open WhatsApp to listen to voice messages. This shortcut will not appear directly on the notification but on the pop-up screen. Users can enable this by long pressing the WhatsApp notification. Here, users can listen to the voice message and reply to it without opening the app.

There’s another feature available to iPhone users through this update. Memoji can now be sent directly from the stickers tab on iOS 13.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 17:20 IST