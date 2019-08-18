WhatsApp’s new exciting features you can use right away

tech

WhatsApp is one of the most awaited apps for new features. The popular messaging app is used by over 1.5 billion users globally. In India alone, WhatsApp has 400 million users.

WhatsApp regularly updates the app with new features. It also tests unreleased features on its beta app for Android and iPhone. Recently, WhatsApp has been focusing on privacy and control of spam on the platform. It has rolled out features to help curb these issues on WhatsApp.

In terms of UI change, the app will soon roll our dark mode on Android and iPhone. WhatsApp dark mode is expected to arrive with iOS 13 and Android Q update. While we wait for that, there are other features available now on WhatsApp. If you’re a frequent WhatsApp user, these are some features you can use right now.

Fingerprint unlock

WhatsApp introduced fingerprint unlock for Android users. This feature is located in the ‘Privacy’ section of the app. Enabling this will allow users to unlock WhatsApp with their fingerprint. Users can also choose to hide content from WhatsApp notifications. Fingerprint unlock is available for WhatsApp beta users. As for iOS, all iPhone and iPad users can unlock WhatsApp through Face ID or Touch ID.

Frequently forwarded

WhatsApp finally made its ‘frequently forwarded’ tool official earlier this month. As the name suggests, this tag is to inform users of messages that have been forwarded more than five times. This tool is aimed at alerting users of spam messages which is one major issue on WhatsApp.

Consecutive voice messages

This feature is useful for people who send multiple voice messages on WhatsApp. Previously users had to listen to each message individually. With this feature, multiple voice messages sent at once will now play consecutively. Users need not go back and play the next voice message.

Group invitation

For those unaware, there is a way to escape those pesky WhatsApp groups. This privacy feature lets users decide if anyone or only their contacts can add them to WhatsApp groups. Users can also set the option to nobody for WhatsApp groups. This would result in the user receiving an invitation to join the WhatsApp group which expires in 72 hours.

