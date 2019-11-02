WhatsApp’s new features for Android, iPhone users

tech

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:19 IST

WhatsApp has new updates for its Android and iOS app. Some of these updates bring official features for WhatsApp users while some are only available in beta. WhatsApp users can download the latest version of the app to experience the new features.

Starting with WhatsApp for Android, users can finally enable fingerprint lock on the app. WhatsApp can now be locked/unlocked using the phone’s built-in fingerprint sensor. Those who enable the feature will have to authenticate WhatsApp with their fingerprint. Even though fingerprint lock is enabled, WhatsApp users will still be able to answer voice and video calls.

To enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android users need to open the Settings menu then select Account > Privacy > Fingerprint Lock. Now tap on the toggle button to enable fingerprint lock and verify your identity by using your fingerprint. Select ‘automatically lock’ option and choose either ‘immediately, after 1 minute or after 30 minutes’. You can then choosing next to choose notification preview.

Moving on to the new WhatsApp feature for iPhone users, Netflix trailers are now available on PiP mode. WhatsApp allows users to watch videos within the app through Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode. This is however possible only for Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. The new feature lets iPhone users watch Netflix trailers shared directly from the app. Users no longer need to leave WhatsApp to watch the Netflix trailer. This feature is however available only on WhatsApp for iPhones as of now.

WhatsApp’s latest beta updates (via WABetaInfo) for Android and iOS show more development for the much awaited dark mode. Not available for public beta users as yet, WhatsApp dark mode is slowly taking shape with every new update. WhatsApp has now enabled splash screen in dark mode. The lock icon on WhatsApp has also been updated for dark mode. WhatsApp is also working on two dark themes for its iPhone app. The dark themes vary according to the shade of the colour on WhatsApp. There is still no word on when WhatsApp dark mode will be available for users.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 12:15 IST