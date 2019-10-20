WhatsApp’s new features for iOS, Android users set to launch soon

tech

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 15:32 IST

WhatsApp is working some really interesting features for its Android and iPhone users. Ahead of the official release, these features have been spotted in the recent beta version of the app on both Android and iOS platforms.

Splash screen

A very subtle update to the app, WhatsApp now shows a logo whenever it’s freshly launched. If you’re already a beta user on Android, you can try this feature. First, you need to update your WhatsApp beta from Google Play Store. If the app is already opened in the background, kill it. Now, when you launch it, you will see a WhatsApp logo covering the screen before the chat box fully loads. On our Galaxy Note 10+ (with system Dark Theme enabled), the logo appears to be in the Dark Mode as well. The Splash Screen was recently spotted in WhatsApp Business beta on both Android and iOS platforms.

Hide Muted Status

One of the most awaited features on WhatsApp, the app will soon allow users to hide muted status from Status feed altogether. The recent beta version on WhatsApp for iPhone shows a new “Muted Updates” column with a dropdown-like arrow. The screenshots shared by WABetainfo suggests all the hidden status updated will be clubbed under this section while users will always have the option to tap on the dropdown button and see them.

What's your opinion about iOS Dark Bubbles (under development)?

I love them! https://t.co/j9QMeVKIAz pic.twitter.com/DnhzzmXxlW — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 18, 2019

Dark Mode

WhatsApp users have long demanded a Dark Mode. Interestingly enough, traces of a Dark Mode has been seen in some of the older beta versions of the app but the feature never made it to the stable version. The recent beta updates suggest WhatsApp’s Dark Theme is inching closer to the official launch. While you’ll see inverted colours, the text bubbles also have a dark background.

Self Destructing messages

While WhatsApp already offers “delete for everyone” feature, it will soon allow users to send Snapchat-style self destructing messages. The app will let you to recall a message after 5 seconds, 1 hour, 1 day, 7 days, or even 30 days

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 15:31 IST