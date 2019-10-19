WhatsApp’s new features for iPhones: Splash screen, hide muted status updates, dark mode

tech

WhatsApp has a new beta update for iOS users. The latest update brings features like a new splash screen, hide muted status update, and app badge improvements. It also shows how dark mode will look on WhatsApp for iPhones.

First spotted by WABetaInfo, this new WhatsApp update is available to download for beta users. The features that come with this update are also visible to beta users, except for dark mode. Those interested in joining WhatsApp beta for iOS can do so by downloading the TestFlight app. WhatsApp will roll out these features for all users through the 2.19.110 version.

We take a look at the new WhatsApp features for iPhones.

New splash screen

WhatsApp has a new splash screen which appears when you open the app. There isn’t much to this feature but users will now see the WhatsApp logo whenever they open the app on their iPhones. WhatsApp’s splash screen is also available on the Android beta app.

Hide muted status

WhatsApp has been working on this feature for quite some time. As the name suggests, this feature lets users hide muted status updates. Previously, muted status updates would appear at the bottom of the list. But with this update, muted status updates will disappear from the screen altogether. Users can revive them from the muted updates tab.

Dark mode

WhatsApp dark mode is possibly the most anticipated feature by users. Through various beta updates we have seen sightings of dark mode on WhatsApp. The latest update shows how text bubbles will look in dark mode on WhatsApp. This was first available on WhatsApp beta for Android. WhatsApp is expected to roll out dark mode for users very soon.

WhatsApp dark mode on iPhone. ( WABetaInfo )

App badge improvements

This update is for WhatsApp Business beta app on iPhones. Here, WhatsApp will no longer increment the app badge whenever messages from muted chats arrive.

