WhatsApp’s new features: Switch to video mode during voice calls, add group description, and more

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for its Android and iOS versions which focuses on improving experience for Group users and also includes the much sought-after ability to switch to video calls while making a voice call.

Switching To Video Call

WhatsApp’s video and voice calling features have been around for quite some time. However, a lot of people prefer voice calling over video calling due to patchy internet connectivity. The latest update will now enable WhatsApp users to switch to video call whenever their device is getting ample Wi-Fi or mobile internet speed.

So, in future, whenever you make a voice call to a friend on WhatsApp, you will get a button on the app screen to switch to video mode. Note that the recipient has to approve your request for a successful switch.

This new feature is available for both Android and iOS users.

New Group Features

Spotted in earlier beta versions of WhatsApp, users can now add description of their Groups on the instant messaging platform. To add a description to your WhatsApp Group, simply tap the Group Info and add a description in the box below the thumbnail image of the group. Note that only Group admins can change the description of a WhatsApp Group.

Another update lets you find participants in a WhatsApp Group. The feature is likely to be highly useful for those in a big WhatsApp group.

To find a participant in a WhatsApp Group, tap on Group info, scroll down to list of participants, and tap on the lens icon for search. Enter the name of the person you want to find.

You can search for names of the people in the group even though their details haven’t been saved on your phone. But this will work only if the person has saved his/her name on WhatsApp.