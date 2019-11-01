WhatsApp’s new fingerprint lock feature for Android users: Step-by-step guide to enable it

tech

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:39 IST

WhatsApp on Thursday announced a new security for feature for Android users – fingerprint lock. As the name implies, Android users can now lock/unlock the application through fingerprint sensor on their phone. The feature was earlier available for iPhone users. WhatsApp also offers Face ID lock feature on the latest iPhones.

To get the latest fingerprint lock feature, Android users need to update WhatsApp app via Google Play store. Here’s a step-by-step guide to enable the latest WhatsApp feature.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp, go to Settings

Step 2: Choose Account. Next tap on Privacy.

Step 3: Scroll down to access Fingerprint Lock.

Step 4: Tap on the toggle button to enable fingerprint lock.

Step 5: Verify your identity by using your fingerprint.

Step 6. Choose ‘automatically lock’ option between ‘immediately, after 1 minute and after 30 minutes’.

Step 7: Toggle on the button next to choose notification preview.

Key things to know

Even if you’ve locked your WhatsApp with fingerprint sensor, you can still answer video and audio calls.

Despite the fingerprint lock, you can use WhatsApp Web as usual.

WATCH: Spyware attack on Indians via WhatsApp? | ‘Pegasus’ controversy explained

Bonus

If you want to make your WhatsApp more secure, you should enable two-step verification. To use the feature, here’s what you need to do.

Step 1: Open in-app Settings

Step 2: Tap on Account

Step 3: Enable two-step verification

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 10:39 IST