WhatsApp’s new fingerprint lock feature for Android users: Step-by-step guide to enable it
WhatsApp now lets Android users lock the app through fingerprint sensor. Here's how you can activate the feature.
WhatsApp on Thursday announced a new security for feature for Android users – fingerprint lock. As the name implies, Android users can now lock/unlock the application through fingerprint sensor on their phone. The feature was earlier available for iPhone users. WhatsApp also offers Face ID lock feature on the latest iPhones.
To get the latest fingerprint lock feature, Android users need to update WhatsApp app via Google Play store. Here’s a step-by-step guide to enable the latest WhatsApp feature.
Step 1: Open WhatsApp, go to Settings
Step 2: Choose Account. Next tap on Privacy.
Step 3: Scroll down to access Fingerprint Lock.
Step 4: Tap on the toggle button to enable fingerprint lock.
Step 5: Verify your identity by using your fingerprint.
Step 6. Choose ‘automatically lock’ option between ‘immediately, after 1 minute and after 30 minutes’.
Step 7: Toggle on the button next to choose notification preview.
Key things to know
Even if you’ve locked your WhatsApp with fingerprint sensor, you can still answer video and audio calls.
Despite the fingerprint lock, you can use WhatsApp Web as usual.
Bonus
If you want to make your WhatsApp more secure, you should enable two-step verification. To use the feature, here’s what you need to do.
Step 1: Open in-app Settings
Step 2: Tap on Account
Step 3: Enable two-step verification
First Published: Nov 01, 2019