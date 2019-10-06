e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

WhatsApp’s new interesting features coming soon for all users

WhatsApp is working on these key features for Android and iOS users.

tech Updated: Oct 06, 2019 20:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp will soon roll out Snapchat-like self-destructing messaging feature
WhatsApp will soon roll out Snapchat-like self-destructing messaging feature(Pixabay)
         

WhatsApp is working on a range of new features for its users. Thanks to its beta programme, we get a sneak peek at what’s coming to the platform. Just last week, a new ‘self-destructing’ messaging feature was spotted in the early version. But that’s not all. Let’s take a look at the top interesting features coming soon for WhatsApp users.

Self-destructing messages

WhatsApp is joining Signal, Snapchat and other instant messaging platforms to offer self-destructing messaging feature. As the name implies, it allows users to send a message with a timer. After a set time, the message will automatically vanish. The feature is likely to build upon the existing ‘delete for everyone’ feature which allows users to delete a message from the recipients’ side as well.

Hide muted Status

At the moment, WhatsApp allows users to hide a Status from a particular contact. The Status, however, still appears in the feed at the bottom. The messaging app will soon allow users to hide these muted Status from the feed altogether.

 

Dark mode

One of the most awaited features of WhatsApp, Dark Mode will allow users to invert the white colour theme. The feature has been spotted in several beta versions but hasn’t made it to the stable version yet. With Android 10 and iOS 13 enabling system-wide dark mode, we’re hopeful the feature will arrive sooner or later for all WhatsApp users.

WhatsApp multi platform

WhatsApp does allow you to use an app on desktop but it’s not a proper PC app. The instant messaging company is said to be working on standalone apps for PC and tablets. The feature will allow users to access the app through phone as well as the secondary device together. The feature will be different from WhatsApp Web which essentially mirrors your phone on the desktop. There are also rumours of WhatsApp working on a dedicated app for iPad which looks plausible after iPadOS launch.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 20:05 IST

tags
top news
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
Oct 06, 2019 20:36 IST
PDP team to meet detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar tomorrow
PDP team to meet detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar tomorrow
Oct 06, 2019 17:57 IST
Another whistleblower decides to come forward against Donald Trump: Report
Another whistleblower decides to come forward against Donald Trump: Report
Oct 06, 2019 19:52 IST
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
Oct 06, 2019 15:13 IST
In Alwar, 2 arrested for forcing Muslim couple to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’
In Alwar, 2 arrested for forcing Muslim couple to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’
Oct 06, 2019 19:18 IST
‘From a great cricketer to a puppet of Pakistan army and terrorists’: Kaif slams Imran Khan
‘From a great cricketer to a puppet of Pakistan army and terrorists’: Kaif slams Imran Khan
Oct 06, 2019 19:07 IST
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
Oct 06, 2019 08:18 IST
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Oct 06, 2019 19:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech