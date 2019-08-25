WhatsApp’s new interesting features for Android, iOS set to launch soon

tech

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 10:50 IST

WhatsApp’s interface may not give away the number of new features it constantly keeps adding to the app. While it’s simple and easy-to-use, the app has a lot to offer to power users. Over the years, WhatsApp has shifted focus on optimising the app to make more multimedia friendly allowing users to easily share images and videos. The recent updates in WhatsApp’s beta hint at the trend.

WhatsApp is definitely big among Android users but the company is also working on several new features for iPhone users. Here are some of the top upcoming WhatsApp features.

Boomerang

Love looping videos? Soon, you can share Instagram’s Boomerang-like videos on WhatsApp. Spotted in one of the recent beta versions, WhatsApp will allow users to create less than seven seconds videos. Users can either share these Boomerang-like videos as Status updates or directly share it with friends as a message. The feature is expected to arrive on iOS first followed by Android.

Memoji

Apple last year introduced Memoji, a new form of Animoji that users can create and customise as they prefer. WhatsApp will finally embrace Apple’s Memoji with its one of the future updates. The feature will be available to WhatsApp’s iPhone users.

Payment

WhatsApp has confirmed it will be rolling out the long-awaited WhatsApp Pay service in India later this year. Similar to other UPI platforms, WhatsApp Pay is currently available to select number of users in India as part of beta test. WhatsApp Pay is set to compete with the likes of Paytm and Google Pay which allow users to make peer-to-peer payments.

Multi-platform support

WhatsApp’s next major update is allowing users to access their accounts on multiple devices simultaneously. Currently, users can access the app on two devices via WhatsApp Web (which mirrors the app on a desktop). The feature will essentially will pave way for a standalone WhatsApp app for iPad. According to reports, users can access their accounts on iOS devices as well as Android devices simultaneously.

Dark Mode

We’ve been hearing about Dark Mode for a very long time. With Android Q and Apple iOS 13 bringing system-wide Dark Mode support, WhatsApp is also expected to launch Dark Mode for its users very soon. The feature has been part of some older WhatsApp beta versions but hasn’t made it to the stable versions yet.

WATCH: WhatsApp’s new feature helps identify frequently forwarded messages

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 10:49 IST