WhatsApp’s new Status feature that you can use right away

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 16:12 IST

WhatsApp keeps refreshing the app with new features. Thanks to WhatsApp’s beta programme, we get a preview of these upcoming features long before the official roll-out. WhatsApp earlier this year was spotted testing a new feature that allowed you to directly share Status updates to Facebook. The feature is now available to all WhatsApp users.

Direct sharing of WhatsApp Status to Facebook

To get started with the new feature, you need to have the latest version of WhatsApp on your phone. After updating your WhatsApp app, here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Swipe to the Status tab in the WhatsApp app.

Step 2: Upload an image or video as your WhatsApp Status.

Step 3: After you’ve published the Status update, you will notice a new “share to Facebook Story” notification. Tap on the prompt text.

Step 4: You will be redirected to Facebook Story interface. Here you can customise who can see your Facebook Story. Tap to publish.

Step 5: The status gets posted on Facebook in the background.

Bonus

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that makes it easier to manage muted Status. The latest beta version on Android allows WhatsApp users to hide updates from contacts you’ve muted. Currently, the hidden muted updates still appear in the Status. The latest update, however, will help you completely ignore updates from contacts you don’t wish to see.

