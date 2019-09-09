WhatsApp’s new upcoming feature: Audio playback in notifications for iPhones

tech

WhatsApp is working on a new feature for iPhone users that will allow them to play an audio right from the notification panel. The feature will allow users to listen to both voice message and audio files shared on the application.

The latest WhatsApp feature has been spotted in the recent WhatsApp 2.19.91.1 beta version from TestFlight. Note that users will need to expand the notification to play the audio file. According to WABetainfo, beta users can currently reply with text messages from the notification panel. It also pointed out that the read receipt isn’t immediately sent when the audio is played, but after the WhatsApp app is opened.

The audio playback isn’t the only feature WhatsApp is working on for iOS users. According to reports, WhatsApp will soon roll out multi-platform support which will allow users to access the app at different platforms simultaneously. The feature is likely to pave way for a standalone WhatsApp for iPad.

It's possible that you have received the feature but it does not allow to download the voice message.



If this is happening, don't worry, it's a bug. I'm sure it will be fixed soon. https://t.co/Ur5VWDNUwT — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 4, 2019

WhatsApp’s recent beta update also brought in support for Memoji stickers. The support, however, is available only for select handsets such as iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X. Users also need to have the latest iOS 13 update on their iPhones.

