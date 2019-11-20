WhatsApp’s next big features: Blocked contact notice, registration notifications and more

tech

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 18:29 IST

WhatsApp’s latest beta updates revealed new features the messaging app is working on. These features when and if released will arrive on the WhatsApp iOS and Android apps. Some of these WhatsApp features are still in the alpha stage while some can be experienced on the public beta versions.

As for dark mode on WhatsApp, this feature is almost done for Android and iOS. There are a few tweaks remaining for WhatsApp dark mode but it should be ready for release very soon. WhatsApp is yet to confirm when it will launch dark mode for its users. WhatsApp is also working on more exciting features and some of which are listed below.

Blocked notice

WhatsApp is working on a blocked contact notice which will appear in chats where users have blocked contacts. The notice will say - “You blocked this contact. Tap to unblock”. However note that this notice will be visible only to you and not the person blocked.

Facebook Pay

WhatsApp is implementing Facebook Pay in its app. This was first discovered on the Android app and it has now appeared on the iOS app as well. With this integration WhatsApp users will be able to use Facebook Pay within the app.

Registration notifications

It was earlier reported that WhatsApp is working on multi-platform support for the messaging app. This would allow users to use one WhatsApp account on more than one device. WhatsApp is expected to use registration notifications for this feature. If users try to register their WhatsApp account on another device they will be notified of a registration code.

New Facebook redesign

WhatsApp recently integrated Facebook branding on the messaging app. The Facebook branding has now been redesigned making the logo more prominent. Facebook is now shown in capital letters making it more visible for users.