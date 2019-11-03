WhatsApp’s next big features: Dark Mode, Netflix trailer stream support

tech

WhatsApp fans have long sought after a Dark Mode. The recent beta updates have revealed the feature may finally come to the application. The dark mode, however, isn’t going to be the only big feature that is expected to come soon on WhatsApp. The company is also working on a new feature that will allow users to play Netflix trailers within the app.

WhatsApp Dark Mode

While we already know how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode will look like on Android smartphones, WABetainfo reports WhatsApp will offer three types of Dark Mode settings to iPhone users.

With the first configuration, WhatsApp adopts a darker colour, in line with the dark mode on native iOS apps with the iOS 13 update. The second configuration makes the WhatsApp on iOS lighter intensity of dark colour including table and cells background.

Right now, these two settings have been spotted in the early version of WhatsApp. The third configuration is likely to be available soon.

Separately, WhatsApp for Android beta has received a small update to Dark Mode -- the lock icon in the Dark Bubble has been tweaked with better design.

▶️ WhatsApp to start streaming trailer videos from Netflix!https://t.co/S1lTjBOWn4



Thanks Ahmad for the report to WABetaInfo!

Did you find a new service? Report to me :D — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 1, 2019

Netflix streaming support

WhatsApp may soon allow users to watch Netflix trailers within the application. According to Wabetainfo, WhatsApp will show you a large video thumbnail with a Play icon – similar to video links from YouTube. If you tap on the play button, you can watch the Netflix trailer within the app. The functionality appears to be quite similar to how the picture-in-picture mode works on WhatsApp.