e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

WhatsApp’s next big features: Dark Mode, Netflix trailer stream support

WhatsApp may offer a better Dark Mode experience to iPhone users. Also, you can soon watch Netflix trailer within the application.

tech Updated: Nov 03, 2019 15:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
New features for WhatsApp revealed
New features for WhatsApp revealed(Pixabay)
         

WhatsApp fans have long sought after a Dark Mode. The recent beta updates have revealed the feature may finally come to the application. The dark mode, however, isn’t going to be the only big feature that is expected to come soon on WhatsApp. The company is also working on a new feature that will allow users to play Netflix trailers within the app.

WhatsApp Dark Mode

While we already know how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode will look like on Android smartphones, WABetainfo reports WhatsApp will offer three types of Dark Mode settings to iPhone users.

With the first configuration, WhatsApp adopts a darker colour, in line with the dark mode on native iOS apps with the iOS 13 update. The second configuration makes the WhatsApp on iOS lighter intensity of dark colour including table and cells background.

Right now, these two settings have been spotted in the early version of WhatsApp. The third configuration is likely to be available soon.

Separately, WhatsApp for Android beta has received a small update to Dark Mode -- the lock icon in the Dark Bubble has been tweaked with better design.  

Netflix streaming support

WhatsApp may soon allow users to watch Netflix trailers within the application. According to Wabetainfo, WhatsApp will show you a large video thumbnail with a Play icon – similar to video links from YouTube. If you tap on the play button, you can watch the Netflix trailer within the app. The functionality appears to be quite similar to how the picture-in-picture mode works on WhatsApp.

tags
top news
32 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
32 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
‘Talks with BJP only on CM post’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Talks with BJP only on CM post’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
Decision on IND-BAN T20I after 6.30 pm as thick smog surrounds Delhi
Decision on IND-BAN T20I after 6.30 pm as thick smog surrounds Delhi
Shift PM house closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan, suggests Central Vista architect
Shift PM house closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan, suggests Central Vista architect
It bothers me, when I see judges feeling harassed: CJI designate Arvind Bobde
It bothers me, when I see judges feeling harassed: CJI designate Arvind Bobde
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi’s message to investors in Bangkok
‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi’s message to investors in Bangkok
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech