WhatsApp’s next big update ‘Dark Mode’ is coming soon: Key things to know

tech

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 16:31 IST

WhatsApp may soon roll out the long-awaited ‘Dark Mode’ feature for its users. With Google Android 10 and Apple’ iOS 13 bringing system-wide dark mode, a number of third-party of apps have added the mode. WhatsApp could be the next big app to embrace the feature. Ahead of the official roll-out, ‘Dark Mode’ has been spotted in WhatsApp’s recent beta versions. Here are key things you need to know about the upcoming update to WhatsApp.

It’s called Dark Theme

WhatsApp is calling the ‘Dark Mode’ feature as a new ‘Dark Theme’ which will exist alongside Light Theme. The ‘Dark Theme’ converts the app colour scheme to “blue night” colours. There’s also a “system default” option which will help the app automatically recognise the default setting of the phone to change the theme. The ‘Dark Theme’ name, however, is in line with the Android 10 and iOS 13 branding.

It’s not ready yet

All the features in the beta versions come with a rider that they don’t necessarily make it to the stable version or are completely bug free. The Dark Theme on WhatsApp is said to be not yet fully ready as some aspects of the app don’t really adapt to the new colour scheme. The recent update also shows dark bubbles in the chat box.

Different from Instagram’s Dark Mode

While Instagram also adapts to the colour scheme of the phone, WhatsApp’s Dark Mode is slightly different from the former. Based on the screenshots leaked online, WhatsApp’s new Dark Theme has lesser intensity of black colour whereas Instagram has darker black tone.

Not the only big upcoming feature

Dark Theme isn’t the only big feature WhatsApp is working. The latest beta versions of the app reveal a new Snapchat-like self-destructing feature. The upcoming feature will allow users to retract a message after a certain period of time. WhatsApp will give options between 5 seconds, 1 hour, 1 day, 7 days, and even 30 days for these self-destructing messages.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 16:30 IST