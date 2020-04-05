WhatsApp’s ‘search messages on the web’ feature is coming soon

tech

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to verify frequently forwarded messages by searching them on the web. A new update to WhatsApp’s Android version gives more information about the upcoming feature.

Note that the “Search Messages on the Web” isn’t available for end users yet. According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp’s new feature is still in the developmental phase and there’s no official release date for the same.

The new search functionality will be in addition to the “frequently forwarded messages” label that appears to such messages. The purpose of the label was to help users inform about a message being forwarded to multiple users without any edit or being drafted by the sender.

According to the screenshot, users will see a lens icon next to the frequently forwarded messages. Once you tap on the icon, you will get a prompt: “Would you like to search this on the web? This will upload the message to Google.”

Right now, it’s not clear what happens next. For instance, whether the search happens within the app or allows users to open Chrome or any other mobile browser.

The feature was first spotted late last month. WhatsApp confirmed that it is indeed testing this functionality and will launch in the future. The company didn’t give a timeline for the official roll-out.

“We are working on new features to help empower users to find out more information about the messages they receive that have been forwarded many times. This featuring is currently in testing, and we look forward to rolling it out in the near future,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said.

WhatsApp’s new search feature will come at a time when the social networking platforms are making efforts to combat fake news, rumours and hoaxes around the Covid-19 platform. WhatsApp is the world’s largest instant messaging platform with India being one of its top markets.

WhatsApp last month pledged $1million to combat fake news on the coronavirus. It also set up a resource website for the pandemic.