WhatsApp’s top new features coming soon for all users: Dark mode, and more

tech

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 11:29 IST

WhatsApp keeps trying out new features for its users around the world. The beta updates give us a preview of some of these interesting features. Some make it to the stable version, some don’t. Just recently, fingerprint lock and group privacy settings feature made it to the final version after being spotted in beta versions. But there are a bunch of more interesting features that are still under development and most likely will launch for all WhatsApp users.

Dark Mode is possibly the most awaited feature on WhatsApp. With iOS 13 and Android 10 embracing system-wide dark mode, it’s a matter of time when all major third-party apps comply. Good news is WhatsApp’s Dark Mode is already being tested and has been part of several beta updates for iPhone and Android users. WABetainfo recently reported that Dark Mode is almost ready for launch for Android users whereas it is also getting better for iOS platform. Enough about Dark Mode, let’s check out other upcoming features for WhatsApp users.

Self-destructing messages

WhatsApp is borrowing another Snapchat’s iconic feature. Self-destructing messages will soon be available on WhatsApp. While the likes of Telegram and Signal already have it, the new feature is likely to join the “delete for everyone” messaging feature on WhatsApp. Self-destructing messages will launch on WhatsApp as “delete messages” and it will be available in peer-to-peer and group chats. Users will be able to set time intervals between 1 hour to even 1 year for messages to self destruct.

Multiple-devices support

Soon, you can use WhatsApp on more than one device simultaneously. According to reports, WhatsApp’s multiple-device support is set to launch soon for all users. The feature will be available with registration notifications when trying to log into another device – akin to how code-based Facebook login works.

Hide muted status

Currently, even if you mute someone’s status updates on WhatsApp, it still appears on the feed at the bottom in grayscale format. With the upcoming update, users will be able to completely mute these updates from select contacts. The feature will be available under a separate tab in order to make the process much easier.