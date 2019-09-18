WhatsApp’s top new features you may have missed

tech

WhatsApp regularly updates the app with new features for users. While there are exciting features like dark mode, notification previews to come on WhatsApp, there are a bunch of them which are available for users right now.

This year, WhatsApp has majorly focused on privacy and security of users. In doing so, it has rolled out features which give users more control over their privacy on WhatsApp. There are features on making WhatsApp more interactive for users. Here’s a look at the latest and exciting features on WhatsApp.

Frequently forwarded

WhatsApp’s frequently forwarded tool is an expansion of the company’s efforts to curb spam on the app. This feature will help users identify messages which have been forwarded more than five times. This would indicate that the frequently forwarded message is most likely spam.

Fingerprint unlock

First introduced for iPhones, this feature recently hit Android phones, although in beta. As the name suggests, WhatsApp now has a built-in fingerprint lock which is located in the ‘Privacy’ section of the app. Enabling this will let users unlock WhatsApp with their fingerprint. Users can also choose to hide WhatsApp content from notifications.

Group invitation

Another privacy feature on WhatsApp is group invitation which prevents being added to groups. Found under the privacy menu, users can now choose if everyone, nobody or their contacts can add them to WhatsApp groups. Those who choose nobody will instead get an invitation to join the WhatsApp group.

Consecutive voice messages

Useful for people who converse through multiple voice messages, this feature lets users listen to them in peace. Now, instead of opening every voice message on WhatsApp users can start with one and rest of it will play consecutively.

Algorithm-based Status tab

Facebook announced it would change the way it shows WhatsApp Status to users. At present, WhatsApp shows Status updates chronologically. With the new change it will show Status based on which users are interacted with the most. This is similar to how the feed on Facebook and Instagram work.

