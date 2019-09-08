WhatsApp’s top new interesting features coming soon for Android, iOS, and web users

tech

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 10:44 IST

WhatsApp keeps working on a range of new features for the instant messaging platform. The company allows everyone to try out these upcoming features through a beta version, available for both Android and iOS platforms. We already know WhatsApp is working on Dark Mode and Instagram-like Boomerang videos support. Let’s take a look at some more interesting features that are coming soon for Android and iOS users.

Audio playback for iPhone users

WhatsApp’s latest update to its beta app on iOS comes with an audio playback feature. The version 2.19.91.1 allows users to play audio shared via WhatsApp right on the notification pop-up. This essentially means soon users can play a voice message or an audio file without needing to open the app and directly from the notification. Note that for the audio playback, you need to expand the notification pop-up.

Make WhatsApp calls through Google Assistant

So far, users could share text messages through Google Assistant. And now, you can just ask Google Assistant to make video and audio calls. To get started just update your WhatsApp and Google Assistant apps. Next, launch Assistant and say “Hey Google, WhatsApp video <contact name>.” The feature is currently available only for Android users.

It's possible that you have received the feature but it does not allow to download the voice message.



If this is happening, don't worry, it's a bug. I'm sure it will be fixed soon. https://t.co/Ur5VWDNUwT — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 4, 2019

Albums for web

When you share multiple images or videos to someone on WhatsApp, the app clubs those files in an album format. But if you use WhatsApp for Web, these images don’t appear in that format, instead, they all come one by one. WhatsApp is reportedly working on a fix. According to reports, WhatsApp will soon roll out an Album for desktop web users for a more intuitive interface.

Multi-platform support

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to access their accounts on multiple devices simultaneously. WhatsApp currently doesn’t allow users to run the account on two platforms except for WhatsApp Web (which essentially mirrors the mobile app.) The multi-platform support is said to arrive first as a standalone app for Apple’s iPad. The version will allow both Android and iOS users to access their accounts.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 10:43 IST